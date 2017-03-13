'MMMBop'-ing Hanson coming to St. Louis

(L-R) Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson of Hanson attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2013 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Can you believe it? Twenty years later, 'MMMBop' is still one of the most recognizable songs of a generation. To celebrate, the boys (well, men now) will embark on a world tour that includes a stop at The Pageant.

Hanson's "Middle of Everywhere" Tour will stop in St. Louis at 8 p.m. on October 11. Tickets to the show at The Pageant go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Click here for more information.

The 40-city tour marks 25 years since the Hanson brothers (Isaac, Taylor, and Zac) formed the band and 20 years since the release of "Middle of Nowhere" which featured the hit single 'MMMBop'.

