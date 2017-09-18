105.7 The Point announces 2017 HoHo Shows

HoHo Shows

ST. LOUIS - 105.7 The Point has announced its lineup of this year's HoHo Shows.

All nine concerts will take place in December and tickets for all the shows go on sale this Friday.

This year's lineup includes:

Rise Against

w/ Biffy Clyro

December 1 at The Pageant

Cold War Kids

w/ Sir Sly

December 3 at The Pageant

Evanescence

Synthesis Live with Orchestra

December 3 at Peabody Opera House

Alter Bridge

w/ All That Remains

December 8 at The Pageant

Dashboard Confessional

December 12 at Delmar Hall

Seether

w/ Shaman's Harvest

December 12 at The Pageant

X Ambassadors

December 13 at The Pageant

Portugal. The Man and Vance Joy

December 14 at Peabody Opera House

Tidal Volume and *Repeat Repeat

w/ Sigmund Frauds and We Should Leave This Tree

December 16 at Delmar Hall

More information can be found online at http://www.1057thepoint.com/HoHo.

