105.7 The Point announces 2017 HoHo Shows

ST. LOUIS - 105.7 The Point has announced its lineup of this year's HoHo Shows.
All nine concerts will take place in December and tickets for all the shows go on sale this Friday.
This year's lineup includes:
Rise Against
w/ Biffy Clyro
December 1 at The Pageant
Cold War Kids
w/ Sir Sly
December 3 at The Pageant
Evanescence
Synthesis Live with Orchestra
December 3 at Peabody Opera House
Alter Bridge
w/ All That Remains
December 8 at The Pageant
Dashboard Confessional
December 12 at Delmar Hall
Seether
w/ Shaman's Harvest
December 12 at The Pageant
X Ambassadors
December 13 at The Pageant
Portugal. The Man and Vance Joy
December 14 at Peabody Opera House
Tidal Volume and *Repeat Repeat
w/ Sigmund Frauds and We Should Leave This Tree
December 16 at Delmar Hall
More information can be found online at http://www.1057thepoint.com/HoHo.
