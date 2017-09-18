KSDK
105.7 The Point announces 2017 HoHo Shows

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 5:38 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS - 105.7 The Point has announced its lineup of this year's HoHo Shows.

All nine concerts will take place in December and tickets for all the shows go on sale this Friday.

This year's lineup includes:

Rise Against
w/ Biffy Clyro
December 1 at The Pageant

Cold War Kids
w/ Sir Sly
December 3 at The Pageant

Evanescence
Synthesis Live with Orchestra
December 3 at Peabody Opera House

Alter Bridge
w/ All That Remains
December 8 at The Pageant

Dashboard Confessional
December 12 at Delmar Hall

Seether
w/ Shaman's Harvest
December 12 at The Pageant

X Ambassadors
December 13 at The Pageant

Portugal. The Man and Vance Joy
December 14 at Peabody Opera House

Tidal Volume and *Repeat Repeat
w/ Sigmund Frauds and We Should Leave This Tree
December 16 at Delmar Hall

More information can be found online at http://www.1057thepoint.com/HoHo.

