Billy Joel concert to go on as scheduled

ST. LOUIS - The Piano Man will take the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Busch Stadium tonight, despite ongoing protests in St. Louis that shut down other high-profile concerts last weekend.

Fans of U2 and Ed Sheeran were disappointed last weekend when their concerts were cancelled because police said they were spread too thin by protests to provide security for the venues.

That doesn't seem to be stopping Billy Joel. The stage has already been built and the final touches for his performance tonight are going up now.

Early Thursday morning, a sound check could be heard downtown, and stadium officials say the show will go on.

Billy Joel is set to take the stage at 8 o'clock, and there is no opening act. But, concert-goers are asked to arrive early to help expedite the security process.

5 On Your Side has not heard any word of planned protests around tonight's concert.

