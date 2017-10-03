Bob Seger postpones tour, including STL show

ST. LOUIS - Bob Seger has announced he will have to postpone his upcoming tour dates, including his October 12 show at the Scottrade Center.
Seger's doctor told him to postpone his tour due to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon," the musician said in a statement.
No word yet on the new concert date. Tickets sold for the original concert will be honored at the new date.
Seger and his Silver Bullet Band have already played 13 shows of their current tour, which was scheduled to run through November.
