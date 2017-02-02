Billy Joel to headline Busch Stadium concert

Musician Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on December 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Photo: Brad Barket, 2014 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - We now know who will be playing a major concert next summer at Busch Stadium.

Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel will be performing on September 21.

Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith made the announcement with leaders from the city, the Cardinals franchise and Live Nation on hand.

Last year, Sir Paul McCartney performed at Busch Stadium in front of a sold-out audience.

