Billy Joel to headline Busch Stadium concert

ST. LOUIS - We now know who will be playing a major concert next summer at Busch Stadium.
Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel will be performing on September 21.
Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith made the announcement with leaders from the city, the Cardinals franchise and Live Nation on hand.
Last year, Sir Paul McCartney performed at Busch Stadium in front of a sold-out audience.
