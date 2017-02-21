Country music's Eric Church is stickin' it to scalpers

Eric Church performs on stage. (Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Some big names are bringing their acts to Cleveland, including Billy Joel, U2, and New Kids on the Block.

Tickets are not easy to come by, with some shows selling out in just minutes.

Some of those sales are thanks to scalpers, who use advanced technology to snatch up tickets.

But country music crooner Eric Church is turning the tide. He’s making it his personal business to stand up for his “Church Choir” diehard fans.

It’s in their name that he’s stickin’ it to scalpers trying to sell them ridiculously over priced tickets.

He's cancelling more than 25,000 tickets to his spring tour that were scooped up by scalpers, and putting them back on sale for fans to purchase.

For Cleveland. that means 157 more reclaimed tickets will be released at face value at noon on Tuesday in time for his Friday concert at the Q.

"He’s is going to be the leader in the industry on something like this to stop scalping," says Plain Dealer Music critic Chuck Yarborough.

Yarborough just interviewed Church in a preview for his upcoming concert at the Q.

It's iconic Eric Church, he says, sticking up for the fans who have built him up.

"They are actually cancelling the order from 3rd party ticket brokers. They have a 10 point system right now to determine the third party purchasers rather than the individual fans or ticket buyers. They use fake names and credit cards and buy in bulk," said Yarborough.

A report last year by the New York Attorney General's office cited a single broker who bought 1,012 tickets within one minute to a U2 concert despite the vendor's claim of a four-ticket limit.

By day's end, that broker and one other had 15,000 tickets to U2's North American shows.

The average cost of an Eric Church concert ticket is about 60 bucks.

WKYC Channel 3 photographer Chris Kunz found one on Stubhub for $800, which is exactly why Church's website boldy proclaims, “As on past tours, we will continue to cancel any and all orders made by scalpers.

Eric cautions fans to stay away from the secondary market because it's likely that "tickets found there will be invalid by the time the show happens.”

For this spring tour, Church is singing all but about 20 of the 57 songs he's has ever recorded and he’s doing it in epic 3 and a half hour concerts. It’s all for the same fans he’s taking a stand for when he’s stickin’ it to scalpers.

"He's going to do anything and everything he can to make sure his tickets are at face value. They are working on a model to set up what could be the industry standard," said Yarborough.

Cleveland.com entertainment reporter Troy Smith concurs, saying "I've never seen anything like this. Entertainers going to that extent, once tickets are already sold to stick it to scalpers, like Eric Church does."

If you bought your Eric Church ticket from a third party vendor, you may want to check back with them to make sure it's still valid. Or Yarborough suggests even calling the Q.

