Game of Thrones concert coming to Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS - The world of Westeros is coming to St. Louis next year when Game of Thrones® Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi comes to the Scottrade Center next fall.

The critically-acclaimed concert features an orchestra, a choir and soloists performing songs from all seven seasons of the show in an immersive experience with mesmerizing visuals using state-of-the-art video technology. It's part of a tour that's performing in 45 arenas across Europe and North America.

The show will be Friday, October 5, 2018. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from www.LiveNation.com, the Scottrade Center Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.

