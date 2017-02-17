Gene Simmons, KISS front-man, performing in STL this April

ST. LOUIS - Gene Simmons, legendary rock icon and KISS front-man, will performing at The Pageant on Saturday, April 8.

The performance, titled ‘An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band,’ is in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis which he will appear at on April 9.

Tickets for the concert start at $30 and are available now on The Pageant’s website.

“I’m excited to bring Rock & Roll back to Wizard World Comic Con in 2017,” said Simmons. “It will be great to meet fans and perform for them in St. Louis.”

