Here are all the ways the Grammys got political

So what was the under/over for how long it would take someone to mention Donald Trump at the Grammys?

It actually started on the red carpet when singer/actress Joy Miller hit the red carpet wearing a "Make America Great Again" dress with "TRUMP" spelled out on the trail. Further up the arrival line, a member of the band Highly Suspect sported a jacket with "IMPEACH' stamped across the back.

Host James Corden name-dropped the president in the closing lines of his opening rap, rhyming, "Living our life because this is best/ but with President Trump/ you don’t know what comes next."

The first presenter, Jennifer Lopez didn't mention POTUS by name but her opening remarks, while hopeful, reflected the current political landscape.

"At this particular point in history our voices are needed more than ever," she noted. "As Toni Morrison once said, this is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair no place for self-pity, no need for silence and no room for fear. We do language, that is how civilizations heal, so tonight we celebrate our universal language, music."

Later in the show, Katy Perry wore her political heart on her sleeve, sporting an armband that read "PERSIST" inspired by Mitch McConnell's now famous remark about fellow senator Elizabeth Warren. And at the end of her performance, she shouted, "No hate!" while standing in front of a backdrop of the Constitution.

Backstage, comedy-album winner Patton Oswalt was just waiting for a chance to push POTUS' buttons.

"We’re living in a first draft of a Monty Python sketch," said Oswalt. "What comedians do is valuable, especially as we seem to be steered by humorless people. So that makes it all the more funny to do comedy at humorless people, if that makes sense."

And he isn't buying the notion that flyover country is at odds with the "coastal elites" in the entertainment industry.

"People always talk about middle America pushing back against Hollywood. But middle America voted a reality-show TV host as president," the comedian noted. "They voted Hollywood into the White House twice, (Ronald) Reagan and Trump. So it seems like they are pushing back against Hollywood and tripping Hollywood into positions of power. It’s a little weird."

