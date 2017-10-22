Katy Perry crashes wedding in St. Louis

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - It's not every day you get married, and it's not every day a celebrity crashes your party.

But that's what happened to a local newlywed couple at the Four Seasons.

Bride Hayley Rosenblum and Groom Blonie Dudney were celebrating when Katy Perry came in to party.

Their guests said Perry came at the end of the reception and danced with the guests for about 10 minutes.

Perry played at the Scottrade Center Sunday.

