LouFest announces 2018 dates; early bird tickets on sale

Starwolf performs on the BMI-Tunespeak Stage during the first day of LouFest 2017 in Forest Park. (Photo by Carlos Otero, KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS - LouFest just enjoyed record-setting turnout and sold out crowds last weekend, and organizers are already looking forward to next year.

Mark your calendars because Listen Live Entertainment, the production company behind LouFest, has announced the 2018 festival is booked for September 8 and 9. Early bird tickets went on sale Thursday morning and are available at loufest.com/tickets.

More than 60,000 music fans packed into Forest Park last weekend to see headliners Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Cage the Elephant, and Huey Lewis & the News, as well as a special tribute performance for Chuck Berry.

It's still too early for any lineup announcements. This year, the full lineup was released in May. But no matter who's performing, it's sure to be a good time!

© 2017 KSDK-TV