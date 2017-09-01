Special performance at LouFest will honor Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS - Special guests from well-known bands will be collaborating on a LouFest stage to honor the father of Rock N' Roll.

St. Louis native Chuck Berry died earlier this year in his St. Charles home at age 90.

At this year's LouFest, local and national musicians will celebrate Berry's life with special tribute performances. The lineup includes special guests Captain Kirk Douglas (The Roots), Rashawn Ross (Dave Matthews Band), Britt Daniel (Spoon), Matt Shultz and Nick Bockrath (Cage the Elephant), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce), Pokey Lafarge, Valerie June, Cory Henry, and Jonny P. St. Louis musicians Michael Aguirre, Erminie Cannon, Aaron Chandler, Andy Coco, David Grelle, Adam Hucke, Ben Reece and Tandra Williams.

“Chuck Berry loved playing live music, and he loved St. Louis. The Berry family is excited to have Chuck Berry’s music be a part of LouFest in such a unique way,” says Gary Pierson, Berry family representative. “The Berry family is also thrilled to announce the newly formed Chuck Berry Foundation – an organization that will work to support causes important to Mr. Berry and his family, including arts and music education. With the help of LouFest, the Chuck Berry Foundation will honor the legacy of Chuck Berry by nurturing the next generation of music innovators and leaders in the St. Louis community.”

The Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry! celebration will take the Bud Light Stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

More information about LouFest can be found at LouFest.com.

