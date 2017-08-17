Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces STL concerts

ST. LOUIS - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced it's bringing its 'Winter Tour 2017' tour to St. Louis this holiday season. The concert will feature a completely updated performance of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve."

The band will be bringing its rock twist to Christmas favorites and stunning visuals during two shows at the Scottrade Center on December 26. Show times will be 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.livenation.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

