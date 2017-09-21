With peaceful protests outside, Billy Joel goes on as scheduled

Protesters outside Busch Stadium Thursday night before the Billy Joel concert. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The Piano Man took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Busch Stadium Thursday while peaceful protests went on outside the gates of Busch Stadium.

Fans of U2 and Ed Sheeran were disappointed last weekend when their concerts were cancelled because police said they were spread too thin by protests to provide security for the venues.

That didn't stop Billy Joel. Early Thursday morning, a sound check could be heard downtown, and stadium officials say the show will go on.

Billy Joel took the stage at 8 o'clock, with no opening act.

A peaceful protest marched from nearby Kiener Plaza to Busch Stadium at around 7 p.m. Protesters blocked traffic on Broadway during the demonstration. As of 8:05, the protest was ongoing.





Smaller group than previous days. A few hundred here now. — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) September 22, 2017

