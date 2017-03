(Photo: RIGHT THIS MINUTE)

Born and raised on the Diné/Navajo reservation, Ricky Nelson or otherwise referred to as N8V ACE makes music to promote culture, preserve the Native language, and to create a sense of understanding for all people.

His latest song "Shik'is Shik'is" (interpreted "my friend, my friend") is about dancing in all directions at all times.

