Now this is the story of how the 'Fresh Prince' cast reunited on Instagram

Even if Alfonso Ribeiro only gave the world the Carlton dance, the man would still be a national treasure.

After all, even the most curmudgeonly of us tend to crack a smile when Tom Jones' It's Not Unusual comes on and he starts swinging his arms. And though he's had to do it on demand for over 20 years, he still seems to enjoy it. (Some of us non-DWTS fans may have even tuned in during Ribeiro's season just to see him.)

But he didn't stop there. He reunited the Fresh Prince cast on Instagram Monday night.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

“Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family,” he captioned the pic, which included Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith (Will), Daphne Reid (the second Aunt Viv) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

"Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete," he lamented, referring to the actor who played Uncle Phil and died in 2013.

Just don't hold your breath waiting for a Netflix revival à la Fuller House. Last year, Smith told E! News that would happen “pretty close to when hell freezes over.”

As a consolation, please accept this clip of Smith and Ribeiro doing the Carlton together in this 2013 Graham Norton Show clip.

