Oscars 2017: The good, bad, and the ugly

Sunday's Oscars made for a night to remember, but not in a good way. A nearly four hour show entered its final lap, and someone handed Warren Beatty the wrong envelope to read. That's what happens when you have a show with an insane amount of moving parts running late. The 79-year-old actor panicked, handed the card to his co-presenter Faye Dunaway, who blurted out the wrong winner. La La Land won Best Picture for a minute, before the winners read the right card and handed the card and trophies to the Moonlight team.

A terribly awkward moment and wrap-up to Hollywood's night played out like a bad sitcom that gets canceled after the pilot airs. A quick and easy fix to this would be to include the names of the winners on the teleprompter that the presenters are trained to read from at the start. Toss out the old hand envelopes and go completely digital baby. Whatever the cure is, you can expect this never to happen again. Well, maybe when Vin Diesel announces best picture 30 years from now and blurts out "Fast and Furious 13!"

Here's are my thoughts on the rest of the night.

THE GOOD

~Casey Affleck wins for Manchester by the Sea. The underrated actor gave the performance of a lifetime as the troubled and tortured Lee Chandler, capping a run that began with a role in big brother Ben's crime mystery, Gone Baby Gone. Affleck set Chandler on low heat for the two hour running time, and refused to overplay a character who was damaged beyond repair. When he had to go big in the role, Affleck went for it all and knocked it out of the park. It's the best performance he will give, and was deserving of the award.

~Kenneth Lonergan's ruthlessly uncompromising script for Manchester by the Sea won Best Original Screenplay, and it was more important to me than if he had won for Best Directing. Lonergan's screenplay refused to give in towards the end, and stayed true and honest to the characters. Independent films don't care about the audience's feelings, and MBTS is brutal proof of that stance.

~Viola Davis deserved the Oscar for Best Actress, but Paramount shoehorned her performance into Best Supporting Actress, which she won easily. She was as much of a lead as Denzel Washington in Fences, and was a front runner in the film. Davis and Washington were like two heavyweights exchanging blows in the middle of the ring for two hours. Davis was magnificent.

THE BAD

~POLITICS. It took Jimmy Kimmel three sentences to utter out a line about the Trump policy and it never died down from there. An awards show for movies couldn't escape the grasps of Washington, and I have zero care in the world for what an actor or actress thinks about the President. A predictable fallacy.

~Kimmel's hosting wasn't necessarily bad, but it wasn't anywhere near good. He was extremely dry, and didn't get many laughs. There's a reason he's on near midnight in the Midwest. The man's humor isn't outdated, but it's very slow moving and doesn't wow many people. I don't think he did bad of a job, but he was forgettable.

~The orchestra playing over the winner's speeches. I don't care who has a bedtime, because this may be a once in a lifetime event for the winner, so let them speak. Every time I hear them play it early, I feel like dropping a smoke bomb into the pit.

THE UGLY

~The food falling from the ceiling bit. Stop ripping off Ellen's pizza idea, Jimmy.

~What was with the bus trip people walking out onto the scene? Was this a way of putting the working class next to the rich people for a brief cute moment? It was an unnecessary waste of time.

~The fact that Gleason, a documentary on retired football player Steve Gleason, didn't get a nomination still befuddles me, so there's that.

~Again, messing up the Best Picture envelope hand-off is such a major fail that the show will have a hard time living this one down. Give the La La Land producers an extra slice of whiskey soaked cake.

THE WRAP

The 2017 Oscars featured a lot of great films, and put on display a year in film that got furious late in the season. Midway through the year, I was without a film to love, and by December, I had five of them. Sometimes, movies take a while to get going, or save their best punches for last.

While there was a problem at the end and a medium well host, the Oscars got most of the winners right, and that's all you can ask for on Hollywood's biggest night.

See you next year.

