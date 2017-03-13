Pandora launches new streaming service to compete with Spotify, Apple Music

Pandora music app on smartphones. (Photo: Pandora, Custom)

Pandora officially launched its subscription streaming service, which will allow listeners to pick the song they want to play at any time and build their own playlists.

For the music industry, Pandora's new streaming service creates more competition for industry leaders Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon. Up until now, Pandora has only offered a digital radio service that lets users pick an artist or genre radio station and used the music genome project to identify songs by similar artists.

Pandora said in a press release on Monday that any songs given a "thumbs up" by users would automatically be added to a new thumbs up playlist.

The service will cost $9.99 per month, putting Pandora in line with its competitors.

"Every day tens of millions of people trust us to choose the exact right song for them. That's why they spend more time with Pandora than any other music service," said Tim Westergren, founder and CEO of Pandora. "With Premium, we're leveraging our immense trove of data and everything we've learned about personalization to offer a listening experience that sets a new standard for what a music service should be."

Like Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora will use expert curators to create playlists within genres including country music.

Existing Pandora radio subscribers will be able to try the new streaming service for no additional cost.

Tennessean