'Barefoot Contessa' visits Crown Candy ahead of STL show

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 2:29 PM. CST January 18, 2017

Ina Garten, famously known as the Barefoot Contessa, is in St. Louis for a show Wednesday night at the Peabody Opera House. While she's in town, she's enjoyed one of the most famous and beloved sandwiches available in our city-- a BLT from Crown Candy Kitchen.

She posted a photo to her more than one million Instagram followers of the sandwich, captioned "The ultimate BLT @ Crown Candy Kitchen in St Louis! Thank you @dhmeyer !!"

 

 

Garten will be speaking Wednesday evening about her new cookbook, "Cooking for Jeffrey." She'll also discuss what it's like to film for her television show, tell stories about her life behind the scenes, and host a Q&A with members of the audience.

Tickets for the show are still available at the Scottrade Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

