Bradley University remembers late congressman Bob Michel

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Leaders at Bradley University are remembering former congressman Bob Michel of Peoria who died Friday at age 93.



The school says in a news release that Michel was vital in getting the money to build the Caterpillar Global Communications Center on its Peoria campus. Michel and his wife also held a fundraiser at the school when he retired in 1994, raising $1.3 million to endow a scholarship. The university also appointed Michel a distinguished adjunct American Government professor. Bradley's student center also is named for Michel.

Michel graduated from Bradley in 1948 with a degree in business administration. He served in Congress for nearly 40 years, 14 of them as leader of the Republican House minority.

