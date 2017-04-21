Out-of-town Prince fans travel to Twin Cities for anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS - From his iconic home at Paisley Park to his home away from home at First Avenue, Prince's fans have traveled from all over the world to view his home through his eyes.

It comes the day before the anniversary of his death. From Georgia to Thailand, fans traveled to Minnesota and stopped at famous locations throughout the day on Thursday.

"He was just one of us and that makes him human,” said Joyce Elings who is from Holland, along with her friend Femke Miehof.

"The plane was filled with purple people. It was just great, it was awesome,” said Miehof who arrived in town Thursday.

They started their journey here at Electric Fetus in Minneapolis where Prince often shopped as did best friends Katherine Carter and Bridgett Logan who drove up from Nebraska.

"It’s just kind of nice to get to know the man and follow in his tracks, and see the Minneapolis perhaps the way that he saw it,” said Logan.

Aaron Meyerring is the co-owner of the iconic music shop and is still surprised by the attention.

"I always knew Prince was popular, but I had no idea the global reach,” he said.

Over the last year, he's seen a steady stream of out-of-town Prince fans visit the store. But as we inch closer to the anniversary of his passing, the traffic has picked up, he said.

"I think for a lot of fans it’s also part of their grieving process that they’re still figuring out how to deal with this,” said Meyerring.

And as we approach a year since the death of their idol, fans are doing their best to keep Prince's memory alive.

"We have to celebrate his life, not his death,” said Elings.



