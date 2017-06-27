Play retro SEGA games for FREE on iOS and Android

(Photo: Sega Forever Facebook page, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Reconnect to the childhood gamer within you...

SEGA® put on its 'Rocket shoes, to lightening forward into the mobile world by releasing several of the most popular classic SEGA® games to the iOS and Android market for free!

The 'SEGA® Forever™' initiative is " is a free and growing classic games collection of nearly every SEGA game ever released from every console era" right in the palm of your hand.

The first games hit the market on Thursday, June 22 with the launch of ad-supported versions of "Sonic the Hedgehog," and "Altered Beast,", "Phantasy Star II," "Kid Chameleon," and "Comix Zone."

According to AppleInsider.com, new games will be released to the market every two weeks.

The games are free to play with ads, however, the ads can be removed for $1.99 per game.

According to the 'SEGA® Forever™' website, the games are free to play, you can save your game progress, compete with the world for high scores on the Leaderboard, play offline, and has fully integrated wireless Bluetooth controller support.

Though reviews have been mixed since the release of the first games touting awkward controls, dropped frames and audio sync issues, most of the games still hold 4+ ratings on the iTunes store.

