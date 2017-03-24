'Power Rangers': An empty-headed reboot just for kids

Look up silly in the dictionary, and you will get a clear-headed idea of Power Rangers. Here is a movie that you walk into knowing it will offer little to zero reward, but it still draws unintentionally laughs along the way of its overlong running time of two hours and four minutes. Who green-lit this movie and garnered the fine talents of Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston to get involved? That is the real question I had leaving this frivolous movie.

The story is as old as wine: a group of teenagers-typical cardboard cutouts from every teen movie shown in the last twenty years-go digging in a coal mine, and are struck with supernatural abilities when they wake up the next morning. When I say cardboard cutout, I am not kidding. The gifted quarterback with a penchant for crime (Dacre Montgomery) snaps off a piece of his sink. The nerdy tech kid (RJ Cyler) beats up a bully by simply standing there. The pretty girl with a few secrets (Naomi Scott) can jump really high, while the outsider (Becky G) can climb a hill pretty fast and jump over valleys. Don't forget about the thrill seeker (Ludi Lin) who spends too much time in that same coal mine looking for something interesting. What is not interesting is the rest of the plot.

There's an old dead warrior named Zordon (Cranston) who needs to reassemble the Rangers after losing to Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks, chewing scenery like I would a turkey leg at an amusement park) many centuries ago. It turns out Rita is still alive, is building the super villain out of gold, and coming to take over the teens turned heroes small town. Why? There could be a crystal buried beneath a donut shop, and the rangers must stop Rita before she repulses the neighborhood with evil sorcery. Right? Excuse me-my head is starting to hurt from the nonsensical aspects of this plot.

One would like to think filmmaker Dean Israelite (he tried to send teenagers back in time two years ago in Project Almanac) is purposefully using tongue in cheek humor in some aspects of the plot here, but it's not true. The direction lacks any distinct color, and the screenplay holding five handprints on it offers little to no value at building characters that are so familiar, it hurts.

When I saw Cranston's dying Ranger in the opening segment spitting out some weird idiotic language, I wondered how he would be conned into doing this film, and I thought the same for Banks, an accomplished comedy actress and director. They are not household names by any means, but they are so far above this material that the brainless dialogue that flows from their lips doesn't seem to be real.

The sad thing is this film is the best possible live action adaptation of this show that could possibly reach the big screen, but that doesn't necessarily make it a good film. This is another pointless reboot, remake, relaunch, or whatever tag you want to place on it.

If someone asked me what was wrong with Power Rangers, I'd ask them what were they expecting to be right? The film has terrible special effects, witless dialogue, bad acting, and it's very hard not to chuckle once the teens get into the suits and take on evil Rita. Also, the villain's name being Rita Repulsa tells you enough about the ounce of clever in this story.

Save this movie for redbox or one of those laziness induced weekend comas on Netflix, because it's not worth the ticket price and alcohol at the concession stand to make it to the end.

One upside from the experience: my five year old son made it through an entire two hour film in a movie theater without getting antsy, and he loved the flick, so if you owe your kid a movie, this may be the one.

For everyone else, just say no.

