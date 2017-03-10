Road-tripping photographer finds joy, humanity in Oman

(Photo: RIGHT THIS MINUTE)

Many travelers book vacations to Dubai, Thailand or France, but photographer and biker Rosie Gabrielle had her eyes set on the Middle-Eastern country of Oman.

Even more remarkably, she does the ten-day motorcycle adventure riding solo!

Although Rosie has her share of logistic setbacks, they're nothing compared to her surprising and uplifting encounters with dozens of Omani good Samaritans, families and new friends along the way.

Follow Rosie's international road trip through Africa over the months to come.

Copyright RIGHT THIS MINUTE