'SNL' unleashes 'La La Land' police on all the haters

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: Actor/executive producer Aziz Ansari speaks onstage during the "Master of None" panel discussion at the Netflix portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2015 Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live has a message for you: Don't diss La La Land. No, seriously, don't even say you didn't like it that much. And don't you dare voice your opinion that the singing was that good. Because they'll get you.

In a sketch from Saturday's Aziz Ansari-hosted episode, the show returns to material it started in the famous "Beygency" sketch in 2014: pop culture you're not allowed to say you don't like. In 2017 that happens to be La La Land, the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starring movie musical and current favorite to win the Oscars' best picture race.

When poor Ansari says he doesn't care for the movie on a date, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong's Law & Order: SVU-style detectives come after him. And not even a mention of Moonlight will calm them down.

We would not want to be watching the Oscars with these guys.

