Spoiler alert: The 'Power Rangers' post-credit scene, explained

Spoiler alert! The following contains spoilers for Power Rangers.

We should have seen that coming.

The post-credit (really mid-credit) scene has become such a staple of blockbuster cinema that it's hardly prudent to get up out of your seat when the first credits start rolling. The new Power Rangers reboot is no exception to the trend, and long-time fans of the heroes will be very excited with what they saw.





The post-credit scene finds our heroes back in detention (too bad they can't reveal they just saved the world and stuff). The teacher taking attendance calls out the name "Tommy Oliver," but nobody answers. He calls the name several more times as the camera flips to an empty desk with a green jacket tossed over the chair. Then there's an explosion in the school hallway (which Blue Ranger Billy apologizes for) and it cuts to black.



So what's the deal with the missing Tommy? In the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show, Tommy was the Green Ranger, and he joined the show part way through its first season. Tommy starts off on the bad side of things. He's a henchman to Rita Repulsa (played by Elizabeth Banks in the movie), but eventually breaks free and joins the Rangers, becoming one of the most powerful and iconic members.

And if anyone thought the post-credit scene was too oblique, the official Power Rangers account tweeted this on Thursday.

Producer Haim Saban told Variety that they have a plan for five more sequels already, and if they come to fruition, it seems like Tommy will play a pivotal role.

