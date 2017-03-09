STL Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey concert canceled

Lionel Richie attends Jason Binn's DuJour Magazine and Lionel Richie Home Collection launch with IMPULSE! International at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown on October 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DuJour) (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Lionel Richie's St. Louis concert with Mariah Carey has been canceled after Richie had to postpone his "All the Hits" tour due to knee surgery.

The concert was set to take place on April 18 at the Scottrade Center.

On February 24, Richie posted a statement to Twitter saying, "When you have been performing as long as I have, it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month. I don't want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again..."

Carey responded to the tweet with well wishes.

"Lionel, you have my unbridled love & support," she tweeted. "Please feel better soon so we can have a great time touring together this summer."

Refunds are available at point of purchase.

