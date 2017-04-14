Watch the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) revealed himself at the end of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but what will his role be in 'The Last Jedi'? (Photo: Custom)

ORLANDO — The first day of Star Wars Celebration, the franchise's official four-day convention, honored its past. But Friday brings what's next: a panel dedicated to the upcoming next chapter of the saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Not much is known about the eighth episode (in theaters Dec. 15), but writer/director Rian Johnson will be on hand as well as "surprise" cast members — Mark Hamill's already made an appearance at Celebration and it wouldn't be a shock to see fellow Force Awakens co-stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. Fans anticipatied the first trailer for Last Jedi, which made it's debut at the end of the panel.



You'll see Luke training Rey in the Force, one shot of Leia, the return of pod-racing(?), and Luke's final line: "I know only one truth: It's time for the Jedi to end."

