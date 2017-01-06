Close 'Emerald City' debuts tonight on NBC It's the "Wizard of Oz" in a way you've never seen it before. KSDK 8:29 AM. CST January 06, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS 4 arrested for allegedly beating man on Facebook Live STL man blames garbage trucks for home damage 30 rescued dogs come to St. Louis St. Louis native named to key Trump position Crazy finish at Howell Central Uncertain future for Chesterfield Mall Thief steals puppy from pet store More Stories Missing 11-year-old boy found safe Jan. 5, 2017, 3:53 p.m. Sisters kicked off flight, miss seeing their dad for… Jan. 5, 2017, 7:33 p.m. Homeowner claims garbage trucks damaging property Jan. 5, 2017, 8:06 p.m.