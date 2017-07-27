'Family Feud' auditions coming to St. Louis

Host Steve Harvey (Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Right now would be a good time to call your mom because Family Feud auditions are coming to St. Louis!

The auditions, which will be held by appointment only, will take place on August 26 and 27.

In order to apply, send an email to StLouis@FamilyTryouts.com, and be sure to introduce yourself and five of your family members. The game says they love it if you're able to include a video.

Each team is made up of five family members that must be related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

More information about the application process and eligibility requirements can be found on the Family Feud website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV