Kroenke faces criticism over hunting channel

Rams owner Stan Kroenke during the annual NFL meetings at the Arizona Biltmore. (Photo: Custom)

Billionaire Stan Kroenke has come under fire for launching a new streaming service in the United Kingdom that reportedly will feature big game hunts.

My Outdoor TV, run by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment's Outdoor Sportsman Group, has been available in the U.S. since last year but recently launched in the U.K., the Telegraph reports. The service, which operates similar to Netflix, charges subscribers $9.99 monthly to view hunting, fishing and shooting episodes "featuring the biggest names in outdoor TV...how-to videos and even wild game recipes," according to the publication.

Philippa King, COO of the League Against Cruel Sports, attacked the offering. “The channel claims to show ‘ethical, fair chase and legal’ hunting. Most people won’t agree that trophy-hunting is in any way ethical, and studies have debunked claims that most of the blood money goes towards supporting conservation. I’m not sure in what way an idiot with a gun against an elephant is a fair chase," he told the Telegraph.

“MOTV will present ethical, fair chase hunting and as long as it’s legal it will be on there," channel spokesman Simon Barr told U.K. publication the Independent. “If you like hunting elephants, there will be legal elephant hunts, ethical elephant hunts, shown in that context.”

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's holdings also includes the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, among other sports teams. Kroenke also owns real estate firm The Kroenke Group.

