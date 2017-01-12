Close Jazz singer Geneva Renee live Soulful jazz singer, Geneva Renee performs a song from her new album "Beautiful Wonder". Geneva Renee returns to Blues Alley on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 8pm and 10pm. KSDK 2:08 PM. CST January 12, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Thursday 3am Web Weather Thur web wx long version 830am Tips for navigating icy roads Winter hacks to keep ice off your car KSDK Breaking Live Video Utility crews gear up for ice storm Gov. Greitens activates emergency operations Hazardous waste home acquisition program More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL starting Thursday Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Waterproof shoes, aluminum foil gloves and other… Jan 10, 2017, 12:14 p.m.