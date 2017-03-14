KSDK
$1 pies at Sugarfire Pies for National Pie Day

Another great spot where you can get a delicious deal on pie today...Sugarfire Pie. Adam Pritchett is here and he didn't come empty handed.

Sugarfire Pies is at 9200 Olive Boulevard.  You can learn more about that pie giveaway or those dollar slices at sugarfirepie.com.
 

