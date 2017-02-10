10 places to spend Valentine's Day in St. Louis

(Photo: Spears, Melissa)

Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier

On Valentine's Day, couples can get fondue for two with every purchase of a bottle of wine.



32 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End

(314) 367-7750

bissingers.com

Joanie's To-Go

They put a lot of love into their pizza- even more so around Valentine's Day because it's heart shaped pizza. The special- which they've been doing for 20 years, runs today through valentine's day. You can order a heart shaped, thin crust pie for 12 dollars. Carry out or delivery.

804 Russell Boulevard in Soulard

(314) 865-5800

joaniestogo.com

Frazer's Restaurant and Lounge

It's a romantic upscale restaurant in Soulard/Benton Park. They came up with a special menu for valentine's day and just take a look at some of the dishes you can indulge in. Examples of appetizers include sashimi tuna with spicy soba noodles and a peanut sauce. There's also the roasted beet salad with red and golden beets. A few of the entrees they're offering include Steak Romano- which is a breaded filet with provolone cheese and white wine sauce. They are also featuring a Mushroom Rissoto along with pasta with jumbo scallops, shrimp, lump crab meat and clams.

1811 Pestalozzi Street in Benton Park

(314) 773-8646

opentable.com or frazersgoodeats.com

Cielo at the Four Seasons

The four-course dinner is $78 per person and six-course dinner is $95 per person. They are also holding a Lady and the Tramp style noodle challenge. They have been working for 3 months to come up with the perfect noodle recipe for this challenge. If you and your sweetheart meet in the middle and the noodle doesn’t break, you can win a couple’s massage valued at $300.

999 N 2nd St

(314) 881-5759

cielostlouis.com/events

Bailey’s Chocolate Bar

They're known for their small plates, desserts and their fabulous chocolate martini. It's a great place for first dates, anniversaries and of course Valentine's Day. Reservations aren't accepted so make sure you arrive early.

1915 Park Ave in Lafayette Square

(314) 241-8100

baileyschocolatebar.com

Bixby’s

A place you might not think of for Valentine's Day is Bixby's. It's on the second floor of the Missouri History Museum and offers one of the most beautiful views of Forest Park thanks to the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows. The Language of Love prix-fixe dinner and show is $35 per guest. You can purchase wine pairings for an additional $10. Valentine's Day dinner reservations are still available.

Second floor of the Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Boulevard

(314) 361-7313

bixbys-mohistory.com

Vin de Set

If you're really wanting to impress your Valentine this year, take them to Vin De Set. USA Today recently voted this restaurant one of the most romantic restaurants in Missouri. The outside patio offers an incredible view of St. Louis. The upscale rooftop restaurant and bar serves French cuisine with a twist.

2017 Chouteau Ave

(314) 241-8989

vindeset.com



Water Street

Water Street is also a good option. This restaurant is in Maplewood and uses the best ingredients in their food and cocktails. Their vintage glassware pays homage to cocktails of the past.

7268 Manchester

(314) 646-8355

waterstreetstl.com

Truffle’s

Truffles Restaurant is another great spot. They too use local ingredients. This delicious food is served in a formal room with a beautiful skylight. The other half also serves as a butchery.

9202 Clayton Rd in Ladue

(314) 567-9100

todayattruffles.com

Dominic's

It’s a high-end Italian dining restaurant known for its delicious Italian food owned by the wonderful Galati family.

5101 Wilson Ave on the Hill

(314) 771-1632

dominicsrestaurant.com

(© 2017 KSDK)