4th of July catering at Sugarfire Smokehouse

If you don't feel like cooking over the holiday we know where you can grab something delicious. Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald of from Sugarfire Smokehouse and Hi-Pointe Drive-in are here to tell us what they're cooking up. Chris Kattan makes a ca

KSDK 12:57 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

Sugarfire Smoke House has 6 locations and counting. To place an order for this weekend call 314-997-2301.  You can also go online to sugarfiresmokehouse.com.

