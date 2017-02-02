5 St. Louis puppies are competing in Puppy Bowl XIII
The Falcons and the Patriots aren't the only teams taking the field this Sunday. More than 50 puppies will compete in the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl and that includes five adorable pups from St. Louis. Randy Grimm is here with three of the five.
KSDK 11:55 AM. CST February 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Scoring good deals on North Face jackets
-
Parents arrested for baby's death
-
The best driving apps for St. Louis traffic
-
Two men arrested for dumping body in landfill
-
A push to make St. Louis a Sanctuary City
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Brown & Crouppen Law Firm may leave downtown
-
Mayor's Forum: Crime, economy & education
-
Nestle-Purina adding 300 jobs in St. Louis
-
Grosses food in each state
More Stories
-
Billy Joel to headline Busch Stadium concertFeb. 2, 2017, 8:55 a.m.
-
Right to Work bill heads to governor's deskFeb. 2, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Gov. Greitens proposes $27.6 billion budgetFeb. 2, 2017, 11:05 a.m.