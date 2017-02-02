5 St. Louis puppies are competing in Puppy Bowl XIII

The Falcons and the Patriots aren't the only teams taking the field this Sunday. More than 50 puppies will compete in the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl and that includes five adorable pups from St. Louis. Randy Grimm is here with three of the five.

KSDK 11:55 AM. CST February 02, 2017

