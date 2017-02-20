Close A big reputation for great food at F & B's Eatery We're always on the hunt for great food in and around St. Louis.This morning photojournalist Randy Schwentker is taking us to a small place with a big reputation for great food. Randy Schwentker, KSDK 10:46 AM. CST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST F & B's Eatery can be found at 3453 Hampton Avenue. The phone number there 314- 833-3207. You can also find them on Facebook. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Renewed efforts to improve Amber Alert system Transplanting Hope Manhunt underway for man who kidnapped toddler Teenager struck by train in South County President Trump's motorcade struck by two-by-four (NBC) 21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants Bullies PKG for web Caught on camera: Men steal $40k worth of beer Missing 2-year-old found safe near home Video: Here's why you shouldn't play dodgeball against a softball pitcher More Stories Koster gets new job at Centene Corp. Feb 20, 2017, 11:17 a.m. Stepfather of Hailey Owens indicted on child porn charge Feb 20, 2017, 6:24 a.m. Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids Feb 20, 2017, 10:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs