Close A hidden gem that's been around for more than a century I am amazed after 20 years of Show Me St. Louis that we still find hidden gems like the store I'm about to take you to. A place that's been in business for over a century. KSDK 11:09 AM. CST January 16, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Webster Groves wife donates kidney to husband You could get up to $70 for buying milk Family speaks about young girl found safe A Friend Indeed MoDOT update on road conditions Ringling Bros. Circus to close in May WATCH: Holy Child Catholic School snow day announcement More Stories 11-year-old killed in N. STL hit-and-run Jan 16, 2017, 12:46 p.m. Obamas, out. Trumps, in: Flipping the White House is… Jan 16, 2017, 11:07 a.m. Massive gator spotted in Polk County, Fla. Jan 16, 2017, 9:22 a.m.