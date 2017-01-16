At the corner of Sarah and Laclede is a place where the writing on the wall is only part of the story because inside under a little dust is a bit of a treasure. New Market Hardware Company opened in 1914 near Olive and Delmar.

"And sometime around 1924 or the late 1920s it moved to it's present location," Steve Schneider says.

It's a business that's been in Schneider's hands for about five years. A place where a shop bell still rings and receipts are handwritten.

"Our business philosophy is definitely old school."

There are millions of items, but the number one thing they hope to supply is excellent customer service.

"Everyone talks about customer service, but I'm not sure anyone practices it they way we do," Schneider adds.

The truth of the matter is, most places don't carry everything you'll find on the shelves or in the drawers here.

"Uh, we still have vials of mercury," Todd Lucks points out.

Lucks has been the store manager for 15 years and knows every nook and cranny.

"There's stuff that we sell daily in theses drawers."

And there are lots of little nooks because over the years the store has acquired more stuff.

"This is a 1949. It's a Westinghouse, it's got double ovens and it's in perfect condition and works," Lucks explains.

Most of the stuff is for sale, however a few things like this glass from the old arena, are not.

"This is NHL glass. We got our hands on it, we held on to it for years we had to have these custom channels made and we used it to glass the store."

There are shovels and light switches, hinges and hooks, but the key to their success might be the way the balance the old with the new. One thing you can most certainly count on is you never know what you'll find at New Market Hardware Company.

"The fact is we have pretty much everything and if we don't have it we can get it and if we can't get it you didn't need it," Lucks adds

