A little taste of what Grafton Winery & Brewhaus has to offer

The sign is sort of hard to miss, the place something you really shouldn't because there's always something going on at Grafton Winery and Brewhaus.

"It's kind of like that getaway without going away," says Erin Capstick. She's a woman who wears many hats around here and knows more than most about the place.

"The wines we make up at the vineyards and then bring them here," she explains.

They have reds and whites, sweet wines and seasonal wines.

"So right now we have our cranberry and then in March we'll come out with our double berry which is a blueberry, blackberry blend. In the summer we have peach and in the fall we have raspberry."

They also make their own beer.

"We do a wheat, a pilsner, an IPA, a bock dark and a stout," Capstick adds.

All of those beers and wines go well with whatever Shelley Norman is whipping up in the kitchen.

"This is risotto and I just stirred in some mascarpone to make it a little creamy," Norman explains.

It's one of the specials she'll be making a lot of for Alton Restaurant Week. She also makes a mean burger, meatball sub and jerk chicken sandwich.

"And then we have a really good mushroom meatloaf," she adds.

It is good food in a fun setting because every weekend there's a band.

"The owners kind of describe it as an adult playground," Capstick says.

"We want you to come up here and relax and have fun. We don't want you to just eat and leave."

