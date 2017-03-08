A local subscription box service delivers jewelry to your doorstep

Even though Beth Barr knows her subscription box of jewelry and accessories is coming every month, it's still a surprise.

"There are some pieces that, probably, I would never have picked for myself and those end up being my favorite pieces," she said.

Three to four new pieces of jewelry and accessories are inside each subscription box from St. Louis company Collections by Joya.

Beth said, "Who doesn't love something special for yourself in the mailbox once a month?"

For Collections by Joya CEO Betsy Nacrelli, it's important to spread joy. 10 to 20 percent of each sale is donated to women's causes.

"We're women owned here in the city. We work with women artisans to make our exlusive designs of jewelry and accessories. And we give back to women causes and charities with every purchase," said Betsy.

Based in the Central West End, the company offers a selection of hand-crafted jewelry and accessories by artisans in St. Louis and around the world.

She said, "We do the design work here in the studio in St. Louis, and then we send the projects and the inspiration boards out to our artisans around the world."

You can sign up for a subscription box or order individual pieces, like these, on their website.

"Tassels continue to be really big... we have beautiful small tassels on statement piece handmade for us in India," she said.

But back to the boxes, Collections by Joya has subscribers in more than 20 states.

"If you subscribe monthly, it's $39.95 a month." she said.

Every subscription box comes with gift packaging. In case you don't want to keep something, you can give it to someone else.

Beth said, "It's hard sometimes to part with them. but i try to make an effort to share my pieces to pay them forward to friends for gifts."

There is just one thing that sometimes stops Beth from getting her subscription box each month.

"The trick is to get it out of the mailbox before my teenage daughter gets to it before me," said Beth.

