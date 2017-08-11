A look inside Paul Mitchell The School in Maryland Plaza

Paul Mitchell The School has been located on the second floor of 30 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End for the past decade but people are still discovering it everyday.

Christine Smith said, "Believe it or not, we still have people that come in and are like, 'I didn't even know you were here.' We're kind of hidden because we are on second floor not on street level."

As soon as you step off the elevator, you'll find a place full of people doing what they love in a fast-paced, high energy environment.

"The music going the amount of faces the guests the phone calls," she said.

As many as 75 people a day come to Paul Mitchell The School to take advantage of a number of affordable services.

"Anywhere from cuts to colors deep condition some makeup and nails... Since we are a school, our prices are slightly discounted. Our cuts start at $12 our color starts at $27," Christine said.

It's not just the public that benefits from the services offered here, students of the cosmetology school get the chance to be face to face with real clients.

She said, "It gets them hands on, it allows them to work on real hair."

There are about 120 Paul Mitchell schools around the country. The school in Maryland Plaza is one of 3 in Missouri.

"The reputation follows its self around the United States," said Marli Kansteiner

The program at Paul Mitchell The School takes students about a year to complete.

Marli said, "The program is designed to prepare the students to go on and become licensed to work in the industry, whether the salon world or another part of the industry such as entertainment."

It's located at 30 Maryland Plaza #200. The numebr is (314) 361-8200. For more information, visit paulmitchell.edu/stlouis or on social media at facebook.com/StLouisPaulMitchell/.

