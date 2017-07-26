A look inside the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center

On land that sat in the middle of the chaos, there are now signs of hope as the the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and The Salvation Army open the Ferguson Communtiy Empowerment Center.

Michael McMillan, President and CEO of Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, said, "It is an historic opportunity for us to serve the people of Ferguson. The first time in 99 years the Urban League ever constructed a facility from ground up. And first time in 259 years of service that the Salvation Army and Urban League have ever co-owned a facility."

There are a total of four organizations providing services to the community in the $4 million center, including the University of Missouri Extension and Lutheran Hope Center.

"When people come here, they will receive a number of things. from youth being served to people who want to get their own businesses open," he said.

The facility was originally supposed to be 1/3rd the size it is today.

He said, "We came up with the concept of turning this into a communtiy center of at least 4000 square feet to reopen something similar to what was here before in the form of the convenience store and the actual building grew three times. After growing three times we are now at 13,500 square feet and we have basically reached our capacity and we would like to grow and expand from here."

Building the foundation for a brighter future.

"It's going to do a huge amount of good and provide social services to a community that is in desperate need of assistance," he said.

The opening of the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center kicks off the National Urban League Conference at America's Center, which is happening today through Saturday. For more information and a schedule of events go to ulstl.com

