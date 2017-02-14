A new exhibit at the Magic House walks kids through Daniel Tiger's neighborhooD
Right now at the Magic House you'll find one of the most anticipated exhibits in years. If you don't know who Daniel Tiger is- I can promise you- you know his roots. Dana Dean is here to show us around.
KSDK 10:54 AM. CST February 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 On Your Side Investigates: Deals on Wheels
-
Wife, stepson charged with killing KKK leader
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
6-year-old girl killed in overnight shooting
-
Essay contest to win North Carolina farm
-
NBC News reports Michael Flynn has resigned
-
Valentine's Day Specials You Can Really Love
-
Police investigate murder of KKK leader
-
Florissant leaders reconsider pit bull ban
More Stories
-
Drug deals on wheels creeping into quiet STL neighborhoodsFeb 13, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
5 reasons marriage doesn't work anymoreApr. 6, 2015, 12:43 p.m.
-
Distracted beagle a hit at Westminster Dog ShowFeb 14, 2017, 6:37 a.m.