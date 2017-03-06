Close A new product giving hope and independence Now we want to show you a new product, invented right here in St. Louis, that's giving hope and independence to young children as well as people with special needs. KSDK 11:29 AM. CST March 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can check out all the Eat Rite Utensils and find out more about the company online at Eat-Rite.us. You can also call 866-487-4130. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video EB I-64 closed near Chesterfield Airport Road due to accident Brothers charged in connection with Soulard shooting Fire causes $1 million in damage Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch Mon web wx 730am Daughter remembers mother killed in hit & run Family travels to Mexico for murder trial U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal Blind boy sees for the first time (NBC Video) More Stories STL under ‘Enhanced' risk of severe storms tonight Mar. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m. Trump issues revised travel ban for six… Mar. 6, 2017, 10:37 a.m. EB I-64 now open after rollover crash Mar. 6, 2017, 6:00 a.m.
