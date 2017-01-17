A pattern for success

In a cute shop on Park Avenue in Lafayette Square ideas unfold daily.

"What's fun about being creative is you start making this and naturally someone says well have you thought about this and have you thought about that," Ralph Cordova explains.

Cordova first tapped into his entrepreneurial side in the late 90's making handcrafted soaps. Lotions and candles followed and by 1999 he had founded Verdura Botanica. Then in 2013 a failed search led him to his sewing machine.

"I was looking for a book bag."

He couldn't find what he had in mind so he decided to make it.

"The fabric was too thick for the little sewing machine, then I got a bigger sewing machine," he says.

When he added leather he again hit a snag.

"Well, that broke the sewing machine needle and I had to get a bigger sewing machine."

He never finished that bag, but he has gone on to stitch together a rather impressive business building one of a kind bags.

"At Rafael Adon it starts with your story and then begins with our stitch," Cordova adds.

He has ready to wear bags in his shop, but the bulk of his business comes from commissioned pieces created to fit his client's needs.

"They bring different ideas, they tell us about how they use their bag on a day to day basis."

Some of them require a week of work, others come together in a day.

"Everything is hand cut, the patterns are all hand designed," he points out.

Every step of the process is by hand. The entire operation, however, is actually more of a hobby.

"Everyone really knows me as an academic."

What pays the bills is his job as a college professor. His design house is a space where the teacher becomes a student.

"In fact the other day I was cleaning and I found that original bag. I would fire whoever made that bag you know what I mean? It's ugly, it's awful, the stitching is bad," he says.

Needless to say it is an ongoing learning process, but with more than 300 totes, satchels, clutches and backpacks under his belt the pattern he's sketched out seems to be working perfectly.