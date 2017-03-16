KSDK
A preview of the 75th Annual Moolah Shrine Circus

The 75th annual Moolah Shrine Circus is coming to town in two weeks. Dana Dean has run off to join them this morning and give us a preview.

75th Annual Moolah Shrine Circus
The Family Arena at 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles
March 30th – April 2nd
8 total shows
For Moolah Shrine Circus tickets call 314-534-1111.
For more information visit StlShrineCircus.com.
 

