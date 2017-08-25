A 'secret shopping destination' in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Word keeps spreading about this boutique on Gore Avenue in Webster Groves.

Chris Conley, co-owner, said, "We're kind of tucked away but kind of a little secret that customers tell their friends.

Ann Meyer, co-owner, said, "It's been your secret shopping destination you kind of had to know from a friend or your friend would bring you."

Never Enough Boutique is owned by sisters Chris Conley and Ann Meyer, who share a love of fashion.

"Our father used to cal us blackbelt shoppers. Because we're that good."

They help other women shop the latest trends in their very own store.

Chris said, "Our customers want to know what am i wearing this top with what shoes am i wearing with these jeans what jewelry with this blouse."

One of the things that makes this a unique boutique is that it's closed during the summer months.

"We are closed during summer the kids are off so we want to be with them. And then it gives us time to regroup in store we remerchandise everything. So when you come back no sale stuff from summer all fresh brand new fall merchandise," said Ann.

Never Enough Boutique just reopened yesterday for the fall season. You can shop here thursdays Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We started doing that because of our kids, we gotta go get in the carpool line, but now its worked out great. It drives people in, they wanna get something cute for the weekend," Ann said.

And when you shop here, you'll find all the denim trends for fall.

"The jeans are a light grey with a notched hem," said Chris.

It's all about the hem for fall, whether it's notched, the so-called shark bite, or stepped.

She said, "This is the stepped hem. A little bit frayed, stepped can go with anything. Boots, heels."

Never Enough Boutique is where women of any age can find something cute to wear.

Chris siad, "This is our mother Eleanor. Proof that anyone can shop here. My duaghter is 15, my mother is young at heart."



51 N Gore Avenue, Webster Groves

(314) 578-5203

facebook.com/neverenoughstl

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays 10 AM-3 PM

© 2017 KSDK-TV