KSDK
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

A sneek peek inside the all new MINI Countryman

The mini is getting a little bit bigger, but it still gets excellent gas mileage. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker got a sneak peek at a new car about to hit the St. Louis market.

KSDK 11:16 AM. CST January 16, 2017

Mini of St. Louis is at 40 Sunnen Drive in Maplewood.
If you want more information on the all new Mini Countryman. Give them a call at 314-644-6464.  you can also to miniofstlouis.com.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories