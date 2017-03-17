KSDK
A super conducter experiment with Josh Linn

It's always a blast when Josh Linn from the St. Louis Science Center is in our studio. Today he's teaching us about super conductors which sounds slightly dangerous.

Dream Big: Engineering Our World is being shown in the Omimax Theater. You can see a list of show times and get tickets at slsc.org.

